AAP MCD councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of standing committee member elections

February 24, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

Ahead of the critical voting for the MCD’s standing committee member elections on February 24, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Pawan Sehrawat has joined the saffron party.

Working president Virendra Sachdeva and general secretary Harsh Malhotra welcomed Mr. Sehrawat at the party’s Delhi unit office, where other Delhi BJP leaders were in attendance as well.

The AAP councillor from Bawana alleged that he felt “suffocated” due to “corruption” in the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reported PTI. Mr. Sehrawat said the AAP councillors were directed to spark a ruckus in the MCD House meeting and felt pressured to add in to the fracas.

The MCD House was adjourned on February 23 within an hour of the Assembly after BJP and AAP members had differences over carrying mobiles during voting. Newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP Councillors threw the ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the standing committee.

Mr. Malhotra on Friday said the only reason AAP councillors were instructed to carry mobile phones during the voting was due to “dissent” among the members, and the phones would help with keeping a check on cross-voting, according to PTI.

Post the chaos, BJP and AAP leaders exchanged barbs over the ruckus that unfolded in the form of adjournments, fist fights and sloganeering.

The whole incident was triggered between members of the two parties over the mode of conducting the election of the six members of the Standing Committee. "We have been asking them to hold election afresh, since mobile phone was taken to the booth area earlier by members as the mayor had allowed it. Later, when she disallowed it after we protested, we had asked for starting the process afresh, but the mayor was adamant," BJP councillor Shikha Rai alleged.

Ms. Oberoi, an AAP leader, alleged that many BJP councillors tried to "attack" her when she was conducting the election.

"The extent of BJP hooliganism is that they are trying to attack a woman," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AAP.

The MCD House was adjourned 15 times on Wednesday and Thursday.

Seven candidates are in the fray for the six members of the standing committee.