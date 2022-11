December 01, 2022 02:11 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Wednesday said it has registered a case under the Arms Act against Joginder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for the civic polls from Swaroop Nagar ward, for allegedly brandishing a pistol.

An officer said the police took suo motu cognisance of a viral video allegedly showing Mr. Singh, in a yellow t-shirt, waving a pistol while dancing with some people. Investigation is under way, the officer added.

