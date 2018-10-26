AAP may replace Ranga due to ‘lack of connect’

more-in

As it buckles up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is mulling replacing its prabhari (incharge) and likely candidate for one of the Capital’s predominantly rural Parliamentary constituencies on account of what sources claim is lack of “adequate public connect”.

Gugan Singh Ranga, who switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the AAP just before the Bawana Assembly constituency bypoll last year, may be replaced by Karam Singh Karma in the North-West Delhi Parliamentary constituency, said sources.

Mr. Karma was recently appointed as president of the party’s SC, ST wing.

Mr. Ranga’s appointment as incharge and likely candidature from the constituency was already frowned upon given that he joined the AAP less than a month before the August 2017 Bawana Assembly constituency by-polls.

Big-ticket events

Mr. Ranga also seemingly had trouble gathering “enough people” for big-ticket public events, the sources said.

One of these events had seen Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal deciding not to mark his presence as “only a handful of people” assembled for it. The lack of attendance was “blamed on a sudden downpour”, said a party source.

In opposition to its initial plan to not field a legislator, the AAP is also mulling fielding a sitting MLA from the recently vacated West Delhi Parliamentary constituency, sources added.

‘Health issues’

The spot was vacated by social worker Rajpal Solanki within days of being appointed prabhari due to “health issues”.

If party sources are to be believed, four prominent AAP MLAs are being considered as incharges and likely candidates from the West Delhi Parliamentary constituency.

These MLAs are Naresh Balyan (Uttam Nagar), Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar), Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka) and Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh).