AAP may announce all candidates next week

The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to announce all its candidates for the Delhi election in a single list next week, said a senior leader.

“Now there is no time for us to come out with different lists. We will have to do the campaigning also,” the leader said.

Lok Sabha candidates

Also, three Lok Sabha candidates of AAP — Atishi, Dilip Pandey, and Raghav Chadha — will contest the Assembly election from Kalkaji, Timarpur and Rajinder Nagar respectively, said sources.

“The party will focus on roadshows. We will also carry out buzz campaigns at metro stations and major areas such as Connaught Place. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders will start campaigning after the list is announced. There will be about 50 volunteers per booth campaigning for the election and 1.3 lakh volunteers, 10 in each booth, working on the last three days before the poll and on the day of voting,” the leader said.

Party volunteers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also start coming to Delhi in the coming weeks to help with the campaign.

On December 24, the party had launched “AAP ka report card”, which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years and has taken it to over 30 lakh households, the party said.

From December 26, the party has been taking the report cards to households and mohalla sabhas held in all Assembly constituencies. Also, Mr. Kejriwal has held seven “town hall” meetings across the city. The party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election in 2015. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it lost all the seven seats and finished third behind Congress in five seats.

The Capital goes to poll on February 8.