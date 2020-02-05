AAP manifesto promises 24-hour markets, Swaraj Bill

A compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of safai karamcharis who die on duty, doorstep delivery of rations, and 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas are among the main promises made in the 28-point Delhi Assembly elections manifesto released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday.

Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, Delhi Swaraj Bill and full statehood for Delhi have also been included in the manifesto.

“A compensation of ₹1 crore will be given to families of Safai Karamcharis who die on duty,” said party senior leader Manish Sisodia at a press conference. But the compensation will not be given to workers who are not part of a government body, said a member of the manifesto committee.

‘21st Century Delhi’

The manifesto also promises spoken English, personality development and soft skills classes for the students, who have passed out of school, to increase employment opportunities.

Speaking after the launch, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the manifesto will to turn Delhi into a “21st Century, progressive Capital” and his government would need “support” of the Centre.

“In the last five years, our government has provided relief to the people of Delhi in various sectors and issues of public importance. Our vision now is to take Delhi to the next level. We have to turn Delhi into a 21st century, highly advanced, and progressive Capital of a developed nation. This manifesto has been created keeping in mind this idea of a progressive Capital. We cannot do it alone, we need participation and support from the people, the Centre, and all agencies in creating a Delhi of our dreams,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the manifesto talks about all communities and sections of people, including women, traders, contractual workers, sanitation workers, and victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The document also promises to connect Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangolpuri and other places to the metro network, which will be increased to over 500 km.

It also promises a Deshbhakti Curriculum, protection from sealing of shops, and legal protection to street vendors and hawkers. “We shall pursue with the Centre for Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” states another promise.

Full statehood, the demand around which the party’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto was created, also found its mention at the 28th point. The document is shorter compared to the 70-point manifesto released by the party ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections.

“AAP had passed the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, 2015, in the last Assembly elections and it is pending with the Centre for the last four years. AAP resolves to continue its struggle to get the Bill passed,” the manifesto reads.

On the Delhi Swaraj Bill, the manifesto read: “The Delhi government had approved the formation of 2,972 Mohalla Sabhas in 70 Assembly constituencies in June 2016 as the ﬁrst step in devolution of power to the people and making them direct participants in solving day-to-day issues aﬀecting their quality of life. We will pursue with the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill that will formalise the roles and responsibilities of Mohalla Sabhas.”

A better city

“This manifesto is our dream of creating a better Delhi. Creating a Delhi of our dreams has two roadmaps as per our manifesto,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that the first phase of the roadmap of the manifesto was the 10-point guarantee card, which was released in January, vowing 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. The current manifesto is the second phase and it involves a detailed description of some of the works to be undertaken by the AAP government in the next five years.

“I want to tell the BJP... the people of Delhi want the BJP to declare the Chief Ministerial face. I am ready to debate with that CM face. The debate can be at any place,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra called AAP manifesto a pack of empty promises as it was repeating the same set of lies which it could not deliver in the past five years.

“What prevented AAP from fulfilling its earlier promises despite having an absolute majority,” he questioned. Commenting on AAP saying it “will pursue with the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill”, Mr. Chopra said in the first five years, AAP only clashed with the Centre. He added that last time, AAP did not regularise the sanitation workers on contract and also delayed their wages.

A bundle of lies: BJP

At a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the AAP manifesto was a “bundle of lies. This manifesto contains the same old promises that were in AAP’s 2015 manifesto while some points are copied from the BJP’s Sankalp Patra.”

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan alleged that the Kejriwal-led party had removed the manifesto from its website thinking they could “cheat” the people of Delhi.