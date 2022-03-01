 ‘AAP making false claims over audit report’ 

South body cites pandemic as the reason for delay in preparing the report

South body cites pandemic as the reason for delay in preparing the report

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman B. K. Oberoi (BJP) on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party after the latter said that the BJP-led municipal corporations were refusing to publicly release their annual audit reports for the last four years.

Terming the AAP’s claim “baseless”, Mr. Oberoi said the civic body’s audit team had lost seven members to COVID-19 and it was left without a chief auditor for six months.

He added, “It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to appoint the new chief auditor. Therefore, before making allegations, the Delhi government should understand its responsibility.”

Citing the pandemic as the reason for the delay in preparing the reports, Mr. Oberoi said that report for the year 2017-2018 has been sent, while the same for 2018-2019 will be sent in March.

“The remaining reports will be sent in July. AAP’s claim that we are delaying the reports for corruption purposes is baseless and false. We have already sent the audit report for 2017-18, the corruption claims are a political gimmick. AAP has a habit of peddling nonsense,” said Mr. Oberoi.

AAP’s civic body in-charge Durgesh Pathak had previously stated that in his 2017-18 audit, the auditor found corruption and scams to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.