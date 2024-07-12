ADVERTISEMENT

AAP made history by becoming first political party to be chargesheeted, says Manoj Tiwari

Published - July 12, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP leader said that in the past, only individuals or groups of corrupt leaders were named as accused. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that for the first time in the history of the country, a political party has been directly accused of looting money.

Referring to AAP being named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, Mr. Tiwari said the party has made “history”, as in the past, only individuals or groups of individuals were chargesheeted.

“It is not just a single individual or group of corrupt leaders, but an entire political party that has been directly accused of looting the public treasury’s money meant for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” he said.

“No other party in the country has come forward with a self-declared tag of being as ‘moral’ as the Aam Aadmi Party, but today that very party has created a unique history of corruption,” he added.

