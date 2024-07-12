GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP made history by becoming first political party to be chargesheeted, says Manoj Tiwari

Published - July 12, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP leader said that in the past, only individuals or groups of corrupt leaders were named as accused.

The BJP leader said that in the past, only individuals or groups of corrupt leaders were named as accused. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that for the first time in the history of the country, a political party has been directly accused of looting money.

Referring to AAP being named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, Mr. Tiwari said the party has made “history”, as in the past, only individuals or groups of individuals were chargesheeted.

“It is not just a single individual or group of corrupt leaders, but an entire political party that has been directly accused of looting the public treasury’s money meant for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” he said.

“No other party in the country has come forward with a self-declared tag of being as ‘moral’ as the Aam Aadmi Party, but today that very party has created a unique history of corruption,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.