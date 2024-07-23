AAP made false promises: Sachdeva; people know about Kejriwal’s work: AAP

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Monday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign for the Haryana Assembly election, saying AAP was offering only “false guarantees”.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said that the people of Delhi know that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an honest leader who has provided transparent governance. "Delhi has a revenue-surplus budget despite offering several free schemes to its citizens, including free electricity, bus travel for women, and quality education, pilgrimage for the elderly, and healthcare facilities," it added.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Elections in Haryana are imminent, and yesterday we saw AAP leaders selling some guarantees to the people of Haryana. Therefore, we thought of analysing the five false guarantees given by Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites since 2015.” He said that the AAP had promised to open 100 schools per year, but not a single school has been opened yet, and its promise to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics has also fallen short, as barely 300 such clinics are open and the majority of them are old government clinics that have been refurbished.

“They had promised free water for everyone in 2015. But today, even the poorest person in Delhi is forced to buy water at ₹30 per bottle for their family. Free electricity is a dream come true only for empty flat owners and owners of very small houses,” Mr. Sachdeva further said.

He also mentioned that despite the AAP’s guarantee to make Delhi free of pollution, it has been named the most polluted capital in the world in 2023.

In response, AAP said while unemployment is at an all-time high in the country, the national capital has the lowest inflation rate in the country and the highest per capita income.