AAP loses majority in the MCD as 3 councillors defect to BJP 

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Wednesday crossed over to the BJP, bringing the ruling party’s tally below the majority mark in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, just a day ahead of the poll to fill the vacant position in the crucial Standing Committee.

This is the second instance in the past one month when ruling party councillors have jumped ship. On August 25, five AAP members had joined the rival camp, with one of them returning to the party later.

With the fresh defections, AAP’s headcount in the 250-member MCD House has come down to 125, narrowing the lead the party enjoyed over its rival BJP, which now has 113 councillors, and bringing the party below the halfway mark of 126.

The AAP leaders who joined the BJP are Dilshad Colony councillor Preeti, Sarita Phogat (Green Park), and Praveen Kumar (Madanpur Khadar East).

The ruling party has accused the BJP of once again indulging in “dirty politics”, saying it always created “roadblocks” in the city’s development.

Commenting on the development, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP has now lost the moral right to remain in power in the MCD with its reduced tally.

Cross-voting fears

However, several former MCD Commissioners and Municipal Secretaries told The Hindu that as long as AAP manages to hold the Mayor’s post, it is immaterial whether the party is above the majority mark.

“The anti-defection law does not apply in the MCD, unlike the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. Therefore, cross-voting is a common factor,” a former MCD Commissioner said.

According to sources, AAP may now require the support of the Congress’s nine members to sail through the contest amid fears of cross-voting that may spoil its chances of gaining control over the crucial panel, the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

However, multiple Congress sources said the party is likely to abstain from voting. Currently, the Standing Committee has 17 members, nine from the BJP and eight from AAP.

Thursday’s poll was necessitated due to a vacancy created by BJP member Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

‘Forced to quit’

Meanwhile, AAP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that Ms. Phogat was “forced to quit” the party.

In a post on X, he said, “During the joining held shamelessly at the BJP HQ, Saritaji didn’t even speak a word, hence I am worried about her, more so because she has constantly been with me and never showed any discontentment of any kind.”

“She is suffering from brain tumour and has remained unwell all her tenure so far and has recently lost her husband as well. She is in trauma and the BJP seems to have tortured her to an unbelievable extent to force her to join the BJP,” the legislator said.

Mr. Bharti said the councillor is untraceable and requested the Lieutenant-Governor and the Delhi police to locate her. “She seems to have been abducted by the BJP,” he alleged.

