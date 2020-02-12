AAP looks to scale up

As the Aam Aami Party swept the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, the party’s future course was evident from the posters at its headquarters which read: “Join AAP to build the nation”, even as AAP Delhi incharge Gopal Rai urged party workers across the country to gear up to “bring change to the whole of India”.

Addressing volunteers at the party headquarters, Mr. Rai said the end to “hate-spreading” politics of the BJP has started from Delhi. “The fight has only begun. I want to tell you and the volunteers across the country: gear up, not just Delhi, the whole country needs change... make preparations, what Delhi can do, the whole country can do. For this, do work in your village, mohalla, city and along with Arvind Kejriwal, take this storm of change to the rest of the country,” he said.

Calling party chief Arvind Kejriwal “Delhi’s nayak”, Mr. Rai added that the “politics of love has won... The brigade that does hatred-spreading politics in the country, Amit Shah and his supporters, has been defeated,” he said.