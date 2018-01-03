AAP likely to name its RS nominees on Wednesday

A day before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to officially announce its three nominations for Rajya Sabha, the names of businessman and former Congress member Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant N. D. Gupta are doing the rounds along with senior leader Sanjay Singh.

Party sources said that after considering the names of personalities such as former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, and party insiders, they have almost finalised the names of Mr. Sushil Gupta and Mr. N.D. Gupta.

After PAC meeting

The official announcement, however, will be made after the meeting of the political affairs committee (PAC) scheduled on Wednesday.

Though many party leaders chose to remain tight-lipped about the selection until the announcement, questions on the choice are being raised from within the party and outside.

Mr. Sushil Gupta was the chairperson of the Delhi Congress traders’ wing till recently and had contested the 2013 Assembly elections from Moti Nagar constituency on a Congress ticket. He resigned as chairperson in October 2017 citing his interest in doing “social work”, a Delhi Congress leader said.

He joined the AAP a month ago, which is also a bone of contention among a faction of the party.

His affidavit reads that the 57-year-old owns assets worth ₹164 crore and sources confirmed that he had also organised a grand New Year’s get-together for the AAP MLAs and senior functionaries.

Mr. N. D. Gupta, on the other hand, has been the party’s chartered accountant for about two years and has a good understanding of the Goods and Services Tax and related issues, said a member. An AAP source agreed the names neither fell under the category of ‘loyal party functionaries’ nor ‘eminent personalities’, like the AAP had earlier announced.

Party insiders said that 18 eminent people from a variety of fields, including the judiciary and Bollywood, were approached. However, all of them declined. Some cited the current political climate as being one of the reasons for their rejection.

After that, the party considered leaders from within and the name of Sanjay Singh was accepted by nearly everyone involved.

Other leaders considered were Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Ashish Khetan, Ashish Talwar, Meera Sanyal, Pankaj Gupta, Prithvi Reddy, Deepak Bajpai, Dilip Pandey and Ashutosh. Many senior leaders said that picking from this list will cause internal friction. Then, a senior member added, the selection process went back to the grass roots.