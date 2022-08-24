AAP legislatures threatened, offered bribes to break party: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot looks on during a ceremony to launch 97 electric buses, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wedesday, August 24, 2022, said some of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have approached him alleging that they have been threatened and offered bribes to break the party and the AAP's political affairs committee will meet on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

A couple of days back, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is facing a CBI probe in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, had claimed that he was offered the CM's post by the BJP and a withdrawal of all cases, if he quit the AAP.

PAC to discuss issue

"Some MLAs have approached me and told me that they have been threatened, offered bribes to break the party. This is a very serious matter. We will have a political affairs committee meeting over the issue at 4 pm today to take stock of the situation," he told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators — Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep — have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered ₹20 crore each if they join the party and ₹25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Mr. Singh alleged.

Mr. Kejriwal was questioned about these claims at an event to flag off 97 electric buses.

On being questioned about the CBI raids, he said the probe and raids will continue till the Gujarat Assembly elections slated later this year.