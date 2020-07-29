AAP leaders protest SDMC taxes, detained

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who protested outside the BJP headquarters against introduction of taxes by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) were detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday.
“The volunteers, AAP leaders and councillors will continue opposing this decision at every level. The party will fight against this decision inside the SDMC house and also on the streets. The AAP has promised to the people of Delhi that it will force the BJP to withdraw this decision,” said AAP Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak, who was also detained by the police.
The party said that the nation is facing a crisis due to COVID-19. “Amid such a crisis, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and the BJP-ruled SDMC Mayor have imposed the burden of extra tax on the citizens of Delhi. This decision is not only very dangerous but also inhuman and unacceptable,” AAP said in a statement.
The party said that during the pandemic, the Delhi government has stood beside the citizens of Delhi and the government has distributed free ration, arranged food for the poor, provided financial assistance to them and worked round the clock for the development of Delhi. “However, the BJP and Congress have an intention to loot the poor,” Mr. Pathak said.
He said that the party will continue to protest on the street and also on social media.
