AAP leaders claim party office sealed ahead of Lok Sabha election, will approach ECI

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita read out a message on behalf of the CM, AAP leaders on March 23 claimed that their party office in Delhi has been sealed from all sides.
Delhi Minister Atishi in a post on social media platform ‘X’ said that the party office in Delhi’s ITO “has been sealed off from all sides”. “How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution,” Ms. Atishi said.
She added that AAP will seek time with the Election Commission of India to file a complaint against this.
AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We will approach EC, the Central Govt has closed all access to AAP Head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct.”
ADVERTISEMENT