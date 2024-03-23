AAP leaders claim party office sealed ahead of Lok Sabha election, will approach ECI

March 23, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We will approach EC, the Central Govt has closed all access to AAP Head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct”

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita read out a message on behalf of the CM, AAP leaders on March 23 claimed that their party office in Delhi has been sealed from all sides. Delhi Minister Atishi in a post on social media platform ‘X’ said that the party office in Delhi’s ITO “has been sealed off from all sides”. “How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution,” Ms. Atishi said. She added that AAP will seek time with the Election Commission of India to file a complaint against this. AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We will approach EC, the Central Govt has closed all access to AAP Head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct.” ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Enforcement Directorate failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids: Delhi Minister Atishi

Kejriwal’s wife reads his message

In a video posted on Arvind Kejriwal’s X handle, his wife Sunita read out a message which she said was written by the Delhi Chief Minister from jail.

“Whether I am inside jail or outside I will work to serve the country. I have launched many struggles and will continue to launch movements and therefore this arrest does not amaze me. We need to work together to make India the number one country in the word.”

“In India, there are many internal and external forces that are trying to weaken India. We have to identify and defeat these forces,” he said.