AAP leaders attack Delhi Police

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday attacked Delhi Police over a centre in Nizamuddin from where 24 people have been tested positive for COVID-19.

“Around 12 p.m. on March 23, I had told the DCP [South East] and ACP Nizamuddin that around 1,000 people are trapped in Nizamuddin markaz. After that why did the police not make arrangements to send them,” AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned the police in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.

AAP MLA and member of the Political Affairs Committee of the party, Atishi, in a series of tweets sought action against both Delhi Police and the administrators of the centre at Nizamuddin. “Nizamuddin Police Stn shares a boundary wall with the markaz — they obviously knew what was going on! Therefore, strict action needs to be taken against concerned officials of @DelhiPolice as well[sic],” she said in a tweet.

“It was the job of @DelhiPolice to enforce the order of Delhi Govt. prohibiting gatherings of more than 200 people [sic] !” read another tweet.

She also pointed out that the Tablighi Jamaat had asked for assistance to move people out on March 24, whereas gathering of more than 200 people had been prohibited since March 13 by the Delhi government.