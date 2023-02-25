ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leaders asked to remove social media posts against BJP’s Jaju, son

February 25, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Former BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh alleged that the social media content of the four AAP leaders alleging illegal earnings evoked a ‘sharp sense of prejudice’

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered four Aam Aadmi Party leaders to remove alleged defamatory social media posts they made against former Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh.

Hearing a defamation suit filed by the BJP leader and his son, a single-judge Bench of Justice Navin Chawla ordered Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Kumar Pandey to take down the content containing allegations of illegal earnings within two days.

It also directed social media platforms and web portals to remove the posts by the AAP leaders that had been shared by users.

According to the suit, the AAP leaders had in a press conference on January 22 alleged that Mr. Jaju, his son and Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta collectively made illegal earnings through a company Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

Mr. Jaju had subsequently sent a legal notice to the leaders demanding they retract the allegations delete all social media references to the same, as they had evoked a “sharp sense of prejudice and unwarranted reaction from public”.

