AAP leader uses his MP quota flight tickets to send migrants back home

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh used 34 domestic flight tickets entitled to him in a year as a Member of Parliament to take 33 migrant workers from Delhi to Patna in Bihar on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh also travelled with the 33 migrant workers to Patna in an evening flight. The AAP leader said that apart from this, 180 workers will be taken from Delhi to Patna via a flight on Thursday with the help of NGOs and individuals.

“The initial plan was to take 21 workers to Patna today and 12 workers tomorrow. But later we got tickets for all 33 of them today itself,” a party source said. The migrant workers and Mr. Singh left for the airport in a bus from the latter’s residence in North Avenue in the afternoon.

“Two days ago, Sanjay Singh had sent 271 migrant labourers in nine buses from Delhi to 10 different districts of Bihar. Till now he has sent a total of 1,200 workers in 41 buses to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” an official statement said.

Congratulating Mr. Singh, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, “Everyone will get inspiration from this unique initiative of Sanjay ji.”