Delhi

AAP leader threatened me: Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that he has been threatened with assault by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

No FIR registered

Mr. Gupta lodged his complaint at the Parliament Street police station. A senior police officer said Mr. Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.

Mr. Gupta alleged that he was threatened with assault on Twitter by an AAP leader.

