AAP leader threatened me: Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that he has been threatened with assault by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.
No FIR registered
Mr. Gupta lodged his complaint at the Parliament Street police station. A senior police officer said Mr. Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.
Mr. Gupta alleged that he was threatened with assault on Twitter by an AAP leader.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor