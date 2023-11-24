AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail in Delhi excise case

November 24, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Friday moved a court here seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court's registry and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal, meanwhile, extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4.

The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT