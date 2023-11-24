ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail in Delhi excise case

November 24, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The application is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday

File picture of AAP leader Sanjay Singh being escorted to Amritsar court | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Friday moved a court here seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court's registry and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal, meanwhile, extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4.

The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.

