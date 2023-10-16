HamberMenu
AAP leader Raghav Chadha hits out at central government for not giving military funeral to Agniveer Singh

The Army had said that since Singh’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided in accordance with the existing policy

October 16, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
AAP leader Raghav Chadha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha on October 15 hit out at the Central Government for not according a military funeral for Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who died in Jammu and Kashmir on October 11.

The Army had said that since Singh’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided in accordance with the existing policy.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Chadha said Singh’s family will not be entitled to a pension, and he will not be accorded the status of a martyr. “Does the government differentiate between jawans and agniveers? What will be the future of those agniveers who complete four years on duty? Is only dying after being hit by an enemy bullet considered martyrdom? A soldier can die for other reasons or under other circumstances while on duty. Will this act of the government not affect the morale of the Army?” Mr. Chadha said.

Singh, who was serving with a battalion of the Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Rifles unit in the Poonch sector, was cremated on October 13 at his native village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

“The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will be giving an amount of ₹1 crore as Samman Rashi to the family of Amritpal Singh and will also accord the status of a martyr to him,” the AAP leader said.

