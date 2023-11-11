AAP leader Manish Sisodia out of Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

November 11, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the Delhi Liquor policy case on March 9, was out of Tihar jail on Saturday for a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife.

The Delhi Police brought the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday.

Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises was earlier allotted to Sisodia.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days. Special judge M.K. Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his wife between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. under police custody.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia and claimed that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced, and L-1 (wholesaler) licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Based on the CBI case, ED has been conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons, including Sisodia. The ED chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the Aam Aadmi Party’s Assembly poll campaign in Goa last year.

After several rounds of hearings over the past month, the court observed on Friday that Mr. Sisodia had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy and “had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation” of the excise policy.

