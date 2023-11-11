HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP leader Manish Sisodia out of Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

The Delhi Police brought the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday

November 11, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises was earlier allotted to Sisodia.

Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises was earlier allotted to Sisodia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the Delhi Liquor policy case on March 9, was out of Tihar jail on Saturday for a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife.

The Delhi Police brought the former Deputy Chief Minister to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday.

Sisodia is meeting his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi. The same premises was earlier allotted to Sisodia.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days. Special judge M.K. Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his wife between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. under police custody.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia and claimed that the excise policy was modified to extend undue favours to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced, and L-1 (wholesaler) licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Based on the CBI case, ED has been conducting a money laundering probe and has arrested nine persons, including Sisodia. The ED chargesheet states that a portion of the alleged kickbacks was diverted through “hawala” channels for the Aam Aadmi Party’s Assembly poll campaign in Goa last year.

After several rounds of hearings over the past month, the court observed on Friday that Mr. Sisodia had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy and “had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation” of the excise policy.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.