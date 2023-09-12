HamberMenu
AAP leader interacts with youth in Haryana

September 12, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Monday interacted with the youth in Kurukshetra under the party’s “Yuva Sanwad” programme and also led a bike rally. Mr. Dhanda targetted the ruling coalition on alleged corruption in recruitment examinations and for not conducting elections in colleges and universities.

He said that youth in the state were hit hard by unemployment and were forced to go abroad in search of livelihood. Mr. Dhanda said the Jannayak Janta Party was playing politics on students elections in Rajasthan, but was mum on the issue in Haryana. He alleged that not a single recruitment process under the present regime was completed without controversy and corruption.

