‘AAP leader illegally leased out govt. land in Gurugram’

Local BJP leader Raman Malik on Monday accused AAP leader and municipal councillor Ranbir Singh Rathee of illegally leasing out government land to Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited for his unlawful personal gains running into several crores.

Holding a press conference, Mr. Malik alleged that Mr. Rathee entered into a lease deed with M/s Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon Limited through his company M/s Gurugaon 24X7 Parkers Private Limited in 2011 to lease out around 1.59 acre of land for a period of 99 years in return for monthly rent of ₹4.58 lakh.

The BJP leader claimed that the said land was acquired by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in 2009 and continued to be under its ownership. He also pointed out that the lease deed was signed on April 1, 2011, but the company was registered on April 6.

He alleged that RMGL had signed 16 lease agreements making monthly payments and 11 of these were with the company of Mr. Rathee. Mr. Malik said Mr. Rathee had conspired with many people to illegally benefit from the leasing of the land and the role of all those involved be investigated.

He also demanded an explanation from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making Mr. Rathee the party’s official candidate from Gurugram Assembly seat during the recently concluded Assembly polls in Haryana. He said AAP claimed to be an honest party, but gave tickets to people with dubious record.

Mr. Malik said a complaint in this connection was filed at the CM window, an online complaint redress system, and the Commissioner of Police seeking the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He said he had also met the Deputy Commissioner this past Friday.

Mr. Rathee said the matter was sub-judice and before the Punjab and Haryana HC. He said the allegations were baseless and politically motivated to target his party ahead of the Delhi polls. “It is an old matter, already before the court. It has now been raised to take political mileage. Why did he not raise it earlier?,” asked Mr. Rathee.