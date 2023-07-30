AAP leader Atishi asks officers to work on Sunday as only 197 of 4,716 flood affected families got relief of ₹10,000

July 30, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - New Delhi

Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar over only 197 of the 4,716 families staying in relief camps getting a compensation of ₹10,000 announced by the Delhi government for people affected by the floods.

The Minister directed the CS to deploy all officers concerned on Saturday and Sunday so that relief aid can be transferred to the people affected by the flood on Monday.

Criticising Ms. Atishi’s directions, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is shameful that Atishi has tried to put blame of delay in compensation of distribution to flood victims on officials even as it is CM Arvind Kejriwal whose callousness is responsible for delay in flood relief distribution.”

Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna in Delhi fell below the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres on Saturday and hovered around it afterwards.

The water level of Yamuna fell below the danger mark to 205.32 metres at 12 p.m. on Saturday, but it was 205.34 metres by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the city had witnessed the worst flood in recent history with Yamuna rising to the highest level since 1963 in Delhi. Many areas were submerged and thousands of people were moved to relief camps by the government. The highest level of 208.66 metres was reached on July 13 and since then it has been fluctuating, but has mostly stayed above the ‘danger mark’.

₹10,000 compensation

On July 16, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of ₹10,000 to each family affected by the flood in Delhi.

In a communication dated Saturday to the CS, Ms. Atishi said, “Yesterday evening I reviewed the status of the ex-gratia relief of ₹10,000 to be given to flood affected citizens of Delhi, with the Principal Secretary Revenue, Mr. Ashwini Kumar and the concerned officers of the Revenue Department. I was shocked to find that, out of 4,716 families who were staying in relief camps during the flood, only 197 families have received the ₹10,000 ex gratia relief of the Delhi Government.”

She said that July 15, the CS ordered that senior IAS and DANICS officers shall monitor and assist the District Administration for rescue, relief and rehabilitation works, for the flood situation in Delhi and 19 IAS and 18 DANICS officers have been deputed in six flood affected districts of Delhi.

“It has been 10 days since the Cabinet took the decision to give ₹10,000 relief to families affected by floods. But in 10 days, 19 IAS and 18 DANICS officers - along with 6 DMS, 6ADMs and 18 SDMS - have not been able to process this relief package for a mere 4716 families. Given the number of officers deployed for flood relief and rehabilitation, each of these officers had to process the relief for 70 families. This means they had to provide relief to 7 families per day, And that too has not been done. Such laxity is absolutely shocking,” the Minister said.

She has directed the CS to submit a status report on the issue by 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Delhi BJP President condemned the Revenue Minister for passing off her responsibility, and further questioned her as to why the Delhi Government has announced paltry compensation of ₹10,000, violating its own cabinet decision natural calamity of 2016 and 2020 which prescribe minimum compensation at ₹25,000.

Mr. Sachdeva added that the distribution of flood relief funds is a direct result of the callousness of Chief Minister Arvind and his ministers but they are blaming officials to pass off their responsibilities.