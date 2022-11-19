AAP leader asked MCD official for ₹1 cr., says BJP

November 19, 2022 01:45 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Friday released a purported sting operation video of Mukesh Goel, AAP’s candidate from Adarsh Nagar ward for the MCD polls, alleging that he was seen demanding “₹1 crore from a junior engineer” of the civic body.

Releasing the video at a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal immediately sack Mr. Goel from the party.

Hitting back, Mr. Goel said he will file a defamation suit against Mr. Patra and his associates for “circulating fake audios and doctored videos” to malign his “reputation built over four decades”.

Mr. Patra did not reveal the name of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official in the video, but said that he was posted in the Sita Ram Bazaar ward and had now been transferred to the maintenance department in Shahdara South. The Hindu could not independently verify the video.

The BJP leader alleged that Mr. Goel had, in the video, demanded the money to “give Diwali gifts to 100-150 party leaders”. He also said that the AAP leader was a “trusted aide” of Mr. Kejriwal, and the CM does not take any decision on the MCD polls without consulting Mr. Goel.

Mr. Patra also asked when will Mr. Kejriwal take action against AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Gupta, who were accused of demanding ₹90 lakh from a businessman in exchange for a party ticket from Kamla Nagar ward.

Speaking to reporters after Mr. Patra’s allegations, Mr. Goel said the BJP leader presented the video “with such lofty words as if the entire script was written in his presence”.

“I am ready to be probed by any investigative agency in the country,” he added. A five-time former councillor, Mr. Goel quit the Congress in November 2021 to join AAP.

