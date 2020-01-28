AAP launches website to connect with people

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched “Aapka Kejriwal Aapke Dwar”, a website which features multiple pre-recorded video messages of the AAP chief on the work done by the party in seven areas, including water, health, education, and electricity.

Through the messages in the website www.welcomekejriwal.in and the style of presentation, the party tries to give an impression to the viewers that Mr. Kejriwal has come to their house.

When one clicks on the only video on the home page, the AAP chief walks to a door and rings the door bell and he says in a pre-recorded message, “Namaskar, mein Arvind Kejriwal hum. Andar aa sakta hum. Aap busy to nehi he.”

If the viewer presses a “welcome” option that appears on the screen, then another video of Mr. Kejriwal talking to the viewer from inside a house starts playing.

“Give a miss call on 7690944444 and you will find me at your door step,” Mr. Kejriwal said at an event at the launch of the website. A link to the website will be send to the mobile phone, if a person gives a miss call to the number.

“Delhi is a city of two crore people and approximately 50 lakh families. I wanted to visit every household and meet all the family members personally through door-to-door campaign. But it is not physically possible to visit each of the 50 lakh households in Delhi,” he said at the launch. Mr. Kejriwal said he wanted to have a direct conversation with the people without any mediators and this idea led to the launch of the website.

“This technology is used in games and high-end advertisements. The complete idea was developed by our team and it was made by an outside vendor. Though the technology existed, it was never for political campaigns at this scale by anyone before,” Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media head told The Hindu.