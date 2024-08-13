ADVERTISEMENT

AAP launches 'Satyamev Jayate' social media campaign to mark Manish Sisodia's release from jail

Published - August 13, 2024 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

We want to tell the BJP that no matter how much it harasses us or keeps our leaders in jail for long, ultimately, the truth will prevail, says Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi

PTI

AAP launched the Satyamev Jayate campaign. All the AAP leaders and volunteers will use the Satyamev Jayate display picture on their social media handles as display picture. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched the "Satyamev Jayate" display picture social media campaign on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), days after its senior leader, Manish Sisodia, walked out of the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in excise policy-related cases.

Launching the campaign, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said all leaders and workers of the party will use the "Satyamev Jayate" display picture (DP) on their social media handles from 3 pm on Tuesday (August 13).

Also Read:Sisodia hits the ground running, to embark on padyatra from Aug. 14

"We want to tell the BJP that no matter how much it harasses us or keeps our leaders in jail for long, ultimately, the truth will prevail," Ms. Atishi said.

She said the Supreme Court granting bail to Mr. Sisodia was a victory of the truth, pointing out that the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister walked out of prison after 17 months.

"Marking this a victory of the truth, the AAP is launching the Satyamev Jayate campaign. All the AAP leaders and volunteers will use the Satyamev Jayate display picture on their X, WhatsApp, Facebook handles from Tuesday," Ms. Atishi said.

The Satyamev Jayate DP (display picture) launched by the AAP has photos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia in the background of the party colours. At the top of the DP, "Satyamev Jayate" is inscribed in Hindi. A photo of the AAP's poll symbol – broom – is at the bottom.

"Satyamev Jayate" is part of a hymn from the Mundaka Upanishad meaning "truth alone triumphs".

