AAP launches Satyamev Jayate drive as Sisodia set to begin padayatra today 

A day before former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to commence his padayatra in the national capital, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a social media drive, Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs).

The padayatra by the AAP leader has come days after he was released from Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in cases linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy.

The party has tasked him with spearheading its preparations for the Delhi Assembly election early next year.

Launching the social media campaign, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said all party leaders and workers will use a Satyamev Jayate display picture on their social media handles as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government “has left no stone unturned to harass AAP leaders by keeping them in jail”.

“False cases were filed against AAP leaders and multiple raids were carried out [by Central agencies] on their premises, but they did not find even a rupee of corruption. Still, all senior leaders of the party were put in jail,” she said.

The Central probe agencies had arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in the excise policy related cases.

While Mr. Singh and Mr. Sisodia are out on bail now, the Chief Minister’s bail plea in a CBI case is pending before the Supreme Court.

“We want to tell the BJP that no matter how much it harasses us or keeps our leaders in jail for long, ultimately, the truth will prevail,” Ms. Atishi added.

Cong. to launch app

Meanwhile, the Congress has planned the launch of a mobile application to keep a check on activities of its party functionaries.

The application will have all the required information about the schedule and assignments given by senior leaders to the State functionaries, including district presidents and block presidents.

“The application will ensure a system of checks and balances that will help the higher authorities analyse the performance of party workers and leaders,” a senior party leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)