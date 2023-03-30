HamberMenu
AAP launches pan-India 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

AAP’s national convener Gopal Rai further said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.

March 30, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai shows a poster that reads ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao‘ during a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly, March 22, 2023.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai shows a poster that reads ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao‘ during a press conference, at Delhi Legislative Assembly, March 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a poster campaign with the slogan "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" on Thursday and banners in several languages have been put up across 22 states, the party's national convener Gopal Rai said.

Mr. Rai said the campaign was aimed at sending a message across the nation that promises made by the BJP to citizens "have not been fulfilled yet".

"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages," he said.

Mr. Rai further said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.

