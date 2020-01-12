AAP launches ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ poll song

AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched party’s Assembly election campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ in presence of other senior party leaders.

Mr. Sisodia said the song is the “voice of the people” and the party will take the song to the people through 20 teams who would perform flash mobs.

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched a website — https://lagerahokejriwal.com/ — where the song is available in the form of both audio and video and people can download it.

“The last five years we have worked relentlessly for the people of Delhi. Today, wherever we go in Delhi people tell us how happy they are with the clean governance of AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal. ‘Acche beete paanch saal, Lage raho Kejriwal’ is not only a slogan of our party, but it is Delhiites’ love for AAP. This song has been composed by renowned music director Vishal Dadlani who has also sung it,” said Mr. Sisodia.

‘Acche beete paanch saal - Lage raho Kejriwal’ (The last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) is the party’s slogan for the Delhi Assembly elections. He said that for the next 30 days, people will hear it in every corner of Delhi. “We have prepared 20 teams to perform flash mob on this song. Teams will perform on the song on the streets, at markets and other places.”

Mr. Sisodia also said that by calling people of Delhi “bikau [up for sale]”, BJP has insulted them. “Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda should apologise for calling people bikau,” he said. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in an interview that they are against free services, Mr. Sisodia added.

He said that people of Delhi must know that every vote which goes to BJP will be for expensive electricity, water, bus ride, education and health. “They want to make everything expensive and make life difficult for the common people. BJP is struggling in this election, because they have no work to show, they don’t have any leader, any vision, and thus resorting to these statements. People are already dealing with inflation, how much more does BJP want to burden them?” said Mr. Sisodia.