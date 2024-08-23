ADVERTISEMENT

AAP launches ‘Kejriwal aayenge’ campaign

Published - August 23, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi 

Sandeep Pathak said several hoardings with the ‘Kejriwal aayenge’ slogan have been put up across Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched its ‘Kejriwal aayenge (Kejriwal will come out)’ campaign and said the Assembly election in Delhi due early next will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.  

AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said several hoardings with the ‘Kejriwal aayenge’ slogan have been put up across Delhi and the party has succeeded in sending out two messages through it. “Firstly, the Kejriwal-led AAP will come back to power in Delhi. Secondly, the conspiracy of the BJP-led Central government to send Chief Minister Kejriwal to jail in a false case also did not succeed. [Senior AAP leader] Manish Sisodia has come out of jail after defeating this conspiracy and now Kejriwal will also come out,” Mr. Pathak said. 

The AAP leader said the people of Delhi are eagerly waiting for Mr. Kejriwal to come out of jail. “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has gone, several works have come to a standstill. The public is confident that after his release, all these stalled works will be completed, and their pending problems will also be resolved quickly,” he said. 

Mr. Pathak said the people understand that the BJP government at the Centre has put Mr. Kejriwal in jail in a false case only to stall the work being done by the AAP government. “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has gone to jail, the BJP and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor are constantly trying to stop the work in Delhi. The officers under L-G are not able to carry out the people’s work properly despite their best efforts. The innocent people of Delhi are bearing the brunt of this,” he said. 

Attacking AAP, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva alleged that it has become clear that AAP has become a symbol of anarchy. “Launching a promotional campaign for a person who is in jail and whose release depends on the court’s decision, is not only a contempt of court but also a mockery of democracy,” he said.  

