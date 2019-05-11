AAP launches helpline to report distribution of cash, liquor

The AAP on Friday launched a helpline number for people to report any incident of distribution of cash or liquor and issues with EVM machines on the day of polling.

“After the campaign ends today, the game of liquor and cash will start. To control this, in each ward, our team will be there today [Friday] and tomorrow [Saturday] night. If we get any such information, we will contact the Election Commission,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said while addressing a press conference here.

“AAP is launching a central helpline number, 8588833555, for people to report cases of distribution of cash or liquor or any issues related to the EVMs on the day of election,” Mr. Rai confirmed.

He said that people can contact the party over the phone or through WhatsApp. “Apart from this, people can also contact us through AAP’s Twitter and Facebook handles. We will coordinate with the Election Commission and try to resolve issues, if any,” he said.

Mr. Rai said that till now, a central war room was there to monitor the election, but now there will be 70 control rooms, one in each Assembly constituency.

“There are 2,723 polling stations in Delhi and outside each station, there will be an AAP counter. In all 13,821 booths, we have 10 vijay pramukh each, on duty for three days from today’ [Friday],” he said.

Claiming that AAP ranked first when it comes to election campaigning, Mr. Rai said, “While Congress and the BJP covered around 30% and 70% of Delhi respectively during their campaigns, AAP covered 90%.”

He also said that earlier, the BJP and Congress used to bring out manifestos for Delhi, but both had not done the same this year.

The first phase of the AAP’s campaign started on March 10 and ended on April 7 in which the party conducted jan sabhas across the city. The second phase was from April 10 to April 25 during which they reached out to about 35 lakh voters through a door-to-door campaign.

In the third phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out around a dozen roadshows in all the seven constituencies from May 1. Star campaigners also took out roadshows. “In the fourth phase, in all 70 constituencies we took out roadshows, which was headed by the MLAs,” Mr. Rai said.