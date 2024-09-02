AAP launches door-to-door, public meeting drive ahead of Delhi poll 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched an ‘Aapke Vidhayak, Aapke Dwar’ (Your MLA on your doorstep) campaign, under which its legislators have begun interacting with people to tell them about the work their government has done in the past five years. The drive has been launched in view of the Delhi Assembly poll scheduled for early next year. “This is a very important part of our election campaign, under which the party will organise a meeting in every mandal. The campaign will be run in those zones where AAP has MLAs. In the zones where we do not have MLAs, meetings will be organised by the party workers under the banner of ‘Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’,” AAP leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said. These meetings will be held in the next 25 to 30 days, he added. An AAP leader said the campaign will be a mix of door-to-door and public meetings, where the legislators will go to people and listen to their problems directly.