GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP launches door-to-door, public meeting drive ahead of Delhi poll 

Published - September 02, 2024 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched an ‘Aapke Vidhayak, Aapke Dwar’ (Your MLA on your doorstep) campaign, under which its legislators have begun interacting with people to tell them about the work their government has done in the past five years. The drive has been launched in view of the Delhi Assembly poll scheduled for early next year. “This is a very important part of our election campaign, under which the party will organise a meeting in every mandal. The campaign will be run in those zones where AAP has MLAs. In the zones where we do not have MLAs, meetings will be organised by the party workers under the banner of ‘Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’,” AAP leader and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey said. These meetings will be held in the next 25 to 30 days, he added. An AAP leader said the campaign will be a mix of door-to-door and public meetings, where the legislators will go to people and listen to their problems directly.

Related Topics

state politics / politics (general) / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.