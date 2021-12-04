AAP launches campaign to oust BJP from power in Delhi civic bodies

New Delhi:

04 December 2021 16:06 IST

The campaign was jointly launched by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai in presence of the AAP workers, MLAs, councillors and office bearers.

The Aam Aadmi Party on December 4 blew the bugle for the municipal polls in Delhi launching a massive ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign to oust the BJP from power.

The campaign, which seeks to reach voters in every nook and cranny of the national capital ahead of the civic polls early next year, was jointly launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai in presence of AAP workers, MLAs, councillors and office bearers at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sisodia highlighted the work done by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal so far in education, healthcare and other sectors, and exhorted the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections to bring the party at the helm of affairs at the municipal corporations in Delhi.

“We have been carrying forward a political movement for the last nine years. The AAP is still not a party. It’s a movement. There is some motive and dreams behind this movement. We have to change the political discourse in the country and give it a direction,” Mr. Sisodia said while addressing the gathering at the party headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rai targetted the ruling BJP on the issue of alleged corruption in civic bodies and said the saffron party has given two gifts to the people of Delhi during its 15 years regime – “three garbage mountains and extortion in every lane” of the city.

“For bringing change in Delhi municipal corporations, a ‘maha abhiyan’ [massive campaign] is starting from today to oust the corrupt BJP from power,” he said.

As part of the ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign, a massive membership drive will be rolled out on Sunday, he said and asked his party leaders and workers to ensure its success.

Mr. Rai, who is convenor of the AAP’s Delhi unit, also gave his party leaders and workers target of making at least 50 lakh people members of the party under the ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign.

“The membership drive is beginning tomorrow to reach every one. Those who won’t work will be counted in negative. You must keep in mind that big brother is watching. Just by making attendance and sharing picture on Facebook and WhatsApp will not help,” Mr. Sisodia said.