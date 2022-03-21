AAP launches banner war against BJP

BJP killing democracy by snatching away the right of the public to vote, AAP claims

A banner put up the AAP on a flyover in Delhi as a part of its human chain banner campaign across the city that started on Monday

The AAP on Monday launched a “human chain” banner campaign and put-up banners on different flyovers in the city. The posters read - ‘‘BJP got MCD elections postponed and ran away fearing defeat’’.

“BJP is addicted and intoxicated by its corruption and loot and by any means it wants to keep MCD in its possession. BJP leaders built luxurious houses for themselves in Delhi, all their leaders became millionaires, it must be asked where did all this money come from?” AAP in-charge Shri Durgesh Pathak said.

The AAP leader claimed that the BJP was killing democracy by snatching away the right of the public to vote.

In another development, 23 zilla parishad members of Himachal Pradesh, including Youth Congress president Manish Thakur, joined the AAP on Monday, the party said.

AAP Himachal Pradesh election in-charge Satyendar Jain said that a week ago the AAP had decided to contest all 68 seats in the next state Assembly elections. Following this, the party received an “overwhelmingly spectacular” response from the state.

“Many young and vigilant leaders from across Himachal Pradesh have come forward today to join the Aam Aadmi Party. All those leaders who mean well and want to transform the politics of the state are welcome to join this revolution,” Mr. Jain added.

The party also appointed many new faces in its units in nine states on Monday.