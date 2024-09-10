AAP lauds decision to keep research grants out of GST net

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that after the party’s opposition at the 54th GST Council meeting on Monday, research grants will now be exempt from the GST net, marking a shift in the nation’s academic and research landscape.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi called the decision a blow to “tax terrorism” and a crucial step toward national development.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has continuously opposed GST on research grants. Today, in the GST Council meeting, the Delhi and Punjab governments raised the issue that GST should not be levied on research grants received by educational institutions - whether it is a government grant or a private one. I am happy that today the GST Council has decided not to impose GST on research grants. This is a big step for the development of the country,” Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

“We are happy that the Central government and the rest of the State governments agreed on this issue,” she added.

On Sunday, Ms. Atishi had said that the Delhi government will oppose the Centre’s proposal to levy an 18% tax on payment aggregators for online transactions below ₹2,000. She termed the Centre’s proposal ‘‘hypocritical’’, since the Narendra Modi-led government had been promoting digital transactions for a cashless economy for years.

