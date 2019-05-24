AAP-JJP pact fails to catch voters’ fancy

The trends emerging from the counting of votes on Thursday indicated that the alliance between the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party and the Aam Aadmi Party failed to catch the fancy of voters in Haryana.

All the candidates of the alliance, except sitting Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, failed to make any mark and are most likely to lose their deposit. Six of the total 10 candidates of the alliance secured less than 5% of votes, with three of them failing to touch even 1%.

Though trailing his nearest rival and BJP’s Brijendra Singh by more than three lakh votes, Mr. Chautala put up a brave fight and managed to secure around 24% of votes.

In 2014, Mr. Chautala had contested on the ticket of the Indian National Lok Dal and managed a victory over Haryana Janhit Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of around 30,000 votes. His brother Digvijay Singh, who contested from Sonipat, managed to get only 50,393 votes, around 4.51% of the total votes polled.

No safe bets

The JJP’s only woman candidate, Swati Yadav, contesting from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, got 83,768 votes — around 7.31% of the total votes polled.

In Gurugram, the party had placed its bet on Mehmood Khan, an IIM postgraduate, but it failed to pay dividends.

Mr. Khan, expected to attract both Muslims and educated urban voters, polled only 8,993 votes, which is less than 1% of the total votes polled. Similarly, the party’s Rohtak candidate, Pradeep Deswal, a student leader, and Jai Bhagwan Sharma, Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate, fared poorly polling just 1.75% and 5.65% votes respectively.

Between the two alliance partners, which contested all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the State, AAP candidates put up the worst performance in Faridabad, Karnal and Ambala seats. AAP State unit chief Naveen Jaihind, who contested from Faridabad, polled over 9,000 votes which is less than 1% of the total votes cast. The party’s Ambala candidate and former DGP of Himachal Pradesh, Prithvi Raj, and Karnal candidate K.K. Aggarwal, a lawyer in Panipat, polled just 0.9% and 1.7% of votes.

The final figures for the candidates could, however, marginally change as the results had not been declared till the time of going to the press.

‘Swept by Modi wave’

Though political analysts never gave a chance to the alliance, its candidates’ poor performance has come as a surprise to them. It could partially be attributed to a strong “Modi wave” in Haryana with all the BJP candidates registering wins with huge margins.

Taking recourse to a poem by Shiv Mangal Singh Suman, Mr. Chautala, in his tweet, said he was not scared of defeat and accepted what he got on the path of struggle.