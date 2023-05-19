AAP is a disease, must be eliminated: B.L. Santhosh at BJP event

May 19, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Describing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a “serious disease”, which has become a threat to the national capital, BJP general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh told party workers at a meeting here on Thursday to ensure that “this disease does not become a threat to the country”.

He also asked them “to take a pledge to eliminate it from the place where it has originated”.

Mr. Santhosh made these comments while addressing party workers at a day-long executive meeting to prepare a road map to win all seven of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

Senior BJP leaders said the party will go to people seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting “corruption” by the AAP government.

Since the 2019 general election, the BJP has lost two electoral battles in the city — the Assembly in 2020 and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2022.

The BJP general secretary also took on Mr. Kejriwal, saying the AAP national convener, who once wore ordinary slippers, has “today built a 109-room Sheeshmahal for his comfort”.

‘Corruption’

Mr. Santhosh said, “AAP is full of corruption and anarchy,” and commended the BJP’s Delhi unit for breaking Mr. Kejriwal’s “false image”.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “The arrest of Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam and the way we have created public awareness on issues related to Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow, the AAP Ministers are not in a position to go to the public these days.”

He praised his colleagues for participating in 20 protests against the Delhi government over the past five months.

He added that the party workers will go door-to-door for a month, starting from May 30, to publicise Mr. Modi’s achievements in the last nine years.