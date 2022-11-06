AAP invites LG to contest in MCD elections

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
November 06, 2022 01:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the L-G can pick any ward he wants and he will get to know how much the public is “against him”.   | Photo Credit: FIle photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday invited Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to contest in the upcoming civic body elections to prove his popularity.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said every other day the L-G writes “baseless letters” to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or tries to “interfere in the work of the Delhi government” by chairing meetings of departments that do not directly come under his jurisdiction.

“The L-G is so obsessed with seeing his photo in newspapers that he does not have a good day if his photos are not published,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leader said the L-G can pick any ward he wants out of the 250 and then he will get to know how much the public is against him.

“We think that the time is ripe for him to actually get a reality check on where he stands on the issues of Delhi. He should also find out if the people of the city support the kind of obstructive politics he believes in,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When contacted, the L-G office did not respond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app