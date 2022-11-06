AAP invites LG to contest in MCD elections

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the L-G can pick any ward he wants and he will get to know how much the public is “against him”. | Photo Credit: FIle photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday invited Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to contest in the upcoming civic body elections to prove his popularity.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said every other day the L-G writes “baseless letters” to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or tries to “interfere in the work of the Delhi government” by chairing meetings of departments that do not directly come under his jurisdiction.

“The L-G is so obsessed with seeing his photo in newspapers that he does not have a good day if his photos are not published,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leader said the L-G can pick any ward he wants out of the 250 and then he will get to know how much the public is against him.

“We think that the time is ripe for him to actually get a reality check on where he stands on the issues of Delhi. He should also find out if the people of the city support the kind of obstructive politics he believes in,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

When contacted, the L-G office did not respond.