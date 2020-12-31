AAP instals 5 Wi-Fi hotspots at Singhu for protesting farmers

New Delhi

31 December 2020 00:46 IST

Facility will ease communication with their family: Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday installed five Wi-Fi hotspots at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting, the party said.

After installing the five free Wi-Fi hotspots, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said: “We hope that each farmer here at the Singhu border will now be able to make full use of the Wi-Fi facility and see their aged parents, talk about his day with his anxious wife, or share a joke with his friend. Farmers are our Gods and there can be no limit to serving our God, our annadaata. Sewaadar Arvind Kejriwal and we at the Aam Aadmi Party will stand by our farmer brothers and sisters till the end.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner and appealed to file an FIR against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and associates. She also met the DCP (South East) and submitted a complaint against Mr. Bidhuri and associates for allegedly assaulting AAP supporter Jitu Saini and contractor Sudhir Bidhuri.

“Police officers have told me personally that they are directly under pressure from the Union Home Ministry, so they cannot take any action in such matters,” Ms. Atishi said.