Delhi

AAP ignored HC direction on pandemic control: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused the Delhi government of having disregarded the directions of the High Court more than once in relation to multiple aspects of COVID management in the Capital during the pandemic.

The party alleged that the Delhi government did not curtail black marketing of medicines and other medical equipment, remedy the situation around oxygen supply, migration of labourers and low testing among other issues.

“The court has asked for compensation to dependants of those who died of oxygen shortage but no step has been taken yet,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi govt. created an atmosphere of “doubts and fear” during the first wave pushing migrant workers to leave the city.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 11:45:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-ignored-hc-direction-on-pandemic-control-bjp/article34793221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY