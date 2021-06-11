AAP ignored HC direction on pandemic control: BJP

‘It failed to curtail black marketing of medicines, oxygen’

The BJP on Friday accused the Delhi government of having disregarded the directions of the High Court more than once in relation to multiple aspects of COVID management in the Capital during the pandemic.

The party alleged that the Delhi government did not curtail black marketing of medicines and other medical equipment, remedy the situation around oxygen supply, migration of labourers and low testing among other issues.

“The court has asked for compensation to dependants of those who died of oxygen shortage but no step has been taken yet,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi govt. created an atmosphere of “doubts and fear” during the first wave pushing migrant workers to leave the city.