AAP House members seeks probe into Dwarka Expressway ‘scam’; BJP MLAs stage walkout

August 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party members in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday raised the issue of irregularities pointed out by a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the construction of the Dwarka Expressway and demanded that the “scam” be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate.

During the debate, Bharatiya Janata Party legislators staged a walkout when their notice for a discussion on an alleged nexus between an AAP legislator and a gangster was not accepted by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who was in the chair.

Tabled in Parliament during the recently-concluded Monsoon Session, the CAG report had flagged that the cost of construction of the expressway rose to ₹250 crore per km from the ₹18.2 crore per km approved by the Cabinet Comittee on Economic Affairs. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has called the report “erroneous”.

Initiating the discussion in the House, AAP MLA Rituraj Govind said the CAG’s findings on the construction of the Dwarka Expressway and other infrastructure projects in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled States need to be probed, although “not much is expected from them”.

Toward the end of the debate, BJP MLAs returned to the House and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged the Deputy Speaker to allow them to discuss the issue of their choice. However, Ms. Birla refused permission and said the House was not a garden or a cafe where they can come and go whenever they want.

Addressing reporters later in the day, Mr. Bidhuri said there was a blatant violation of rules in the functioning of the Assembly as despite being present in the House during the debate, BJP legislators were not allowed to speak about why they had walked out earlier.

“Expressing opposition through a walkout and participating in the discussion are both rights of a member. However, the rights of BJP members have been infringed upon,” he said.

The BJP leader added that his party wanted to dispel any misconceptions about the CAG report in the House, but by being prevented from speaking, they were not allowed to present the truth.