AAP hops on Mohalla Bus scheme to reach last mile

March 23, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced a ‘Mohalla Bus’ scheme for last-mile connectivity, among several new initiatives for the transport sector in the Capital.

Presenting his first budget, Gahlot, who also holds the Transport portfolio, announced an allocation of over ₹9,337 crore for transport, roads and bridges -- a decrease from last year’s allocation of ₹9,539 crore.

Quoting Colombian President Gustavo Petro, known for his work in the field of sustainable urban development, Mr. Gahlot said, “A developed country is not a place where the poor have cars, it’s where the rich use public transportation.”

Focussing on the development of the public transport network, he also announced the introduction of zero-emission electrical buses, electrification of existing bus depots, construction of inter-state bus terminals.

Saying that “the hallmark of any progressive, modern city is a world-class public transport network”, Mr. Gahlot announced the introduction of 100 ‘Mohalla Buses’ that will connect remote pockets with the transport system and promised 2,180 such buses in the next three years.

By 2025, Delhi will have 10,480 buses, 80% of which will be electrical buses (8,280), thus reducing approximately 4.6 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions tonnes annually, the Finance Minister said.

A fleet of 1,600 new zero-emission electrical buses, including 100 feeder buses, will also be inducted. While 57 existing bus depots will be electrified, three inter-state bus terminals will be constructed.

Mr. Gehlot said the Delhi Transport Corporation has now 34 women drivers in its fleet, the highest in the country, and issued more than 100 crore ‘pink tickets’ till February 2023.

The Minister said apart from the redevelopment of Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and Anand Vihar ISBT into “bus ports with world-class facilities on a par with airports”, a new ISBT will be developed in Dwarka. Multilevel bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar will also come up. He said the construction of bus terminals at Nehru Place and Najafgarh and nine bus depots will be completed by next year.