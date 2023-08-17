ADVERTISEMENT

AAP holds protest at Dwarka Expressway

August 17, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The under construction Dwarka expressway, which has been flagged by the CAG for cost escalation. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway, after a media report said the Comptroller Auditor General of India has flagged huge cost escalation in its construction.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said the Centre “has broken all the records of corruption over the past 75 years”. He had also tagged a media report about the project with his post.

The AAP members on Wednesday alleged that the highway’s construction cost escalated to Rs 251 crore per kilometre from Rs 18 crore per kilometre.

“The Modi Government hides itself behind ‘honesty’ but the CAG report has made it clear that the Modi government is deeply engrossed in scams,” AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

