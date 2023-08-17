HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP holds protest at Dwarka Expressway

August 17, 2023 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The under construction Dwarka expressway, which has been flagged by the CAG for cost escalation.

The under construction Dwarka expressway, which has been flagged by the CAG for cost escalation. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway, after a media report said the Comptroller Auditor General of India has flagged huge cost escalation in its construction.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said the Centre “has broken all the records of corruption over the past 75 years”. He had also tagged a media report about the project with his post.

The AAP members on Wednesday alleged that the highway’s construction cost escalated to Rs 251 crore per kilometre from Rs 18 crore per kilometre.

“The Modi Government hides itself behind ‘honesty’ but the CAG report has made it clear that the Modi government is deeply engrossed in scams,” AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.