AAP holds protest against arrest of Sanjay Singh

October 05, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Singh

PTI

AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case. 

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Mr. Singh. The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr. Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Mr. Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

