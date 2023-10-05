AAP holds protest against arrest of Sanjay Singh

October 05, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP workers on Thursday staged a protest in central Delhi against the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the excise policy case.

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding release of Mr. Singh. The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr. Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Mr. Singh was arrested on Wednesday in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.