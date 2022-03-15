AAP holds BJP leaders responsible for building collapse in Kashmere Gate

Had warned Mayor and other authorities of possible threat

Had warned Mayor and other authorities of possible threat

The AAP on Tuesday said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) did not take any action despite several complaints regarding a building that collapsed in Kashmere Gate earlier this week as BJP leaders had “taken money from the builders”. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party will file a complaint against the local BJP leaders responsible for it and get an FIR registered against them.

He said AAP MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, in his letter on December 21 to the Mayor and all authorities concerned, had stated that the building’s construction was taking place in violation of rules and regulations and was “completely illegal”. “He had also demanded that action must be taken against the illegal activity, and a legitimate path must be taken for the construction to take place properly. Following that, this year Prahlad Sawhney wrote two more letters dated February 8 and 9. Through these letters and communication channels, he shared all the details of the illegalities of the construction project,” Mr. Pathak said.

He added that Mr. Sawhney had also written a letter to the L-G on February 9 “intimating him with the facts and figures, and warning him that this illegitimate construction can pose a threat to the lives of people working and living in the area.”

Terming it a “criminal act”, Mr. Pathak said that the party will file a police complaint against the BJP Mayor, councillor and the BJP State president..