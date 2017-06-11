AAP has fooled the youth: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has fooled the youth with non-existent scholarships and job opportunities, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

Mr. Tiwari was speaking at the “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” function held by the BJP in north-west Delhi’s Alipur to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

‘Anarchic govt’

“During the last two years, the people of Delhi have very closely seen the difference between a growth-oriented government at the Centre and an anarchic government in Delhi. While the Prime Minister has brought the Start-Up Yojna to promote young entrepreneurs, the Kejriwal government has fooled the youth with non-existent scholarships and job opportunities,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He also announced the party’s decision to re-induct Savita Khatri, the BJP candidate for the civic polls from Narela, after what he termed was a “thorough inquiry” that found her “innocent in a controversy created by AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar”.

Dignitaries at function

Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Meghwal, MP Udit Raj, Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta and Pradesh general secretary Ravinder Gupta also addressed the function.

Similar programmes were held by the Keshavpuram and Chandni Chowk districts at Lawrence Road and G.T. Karnal Road, respectively, and were addressed by Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, Pradesh vice-president Jai Prakash and secretary Sanjeev Sharma, and district presidents Roshan Kansal and Arvind Garg.